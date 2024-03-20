Short Interest in Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Rises By 6.0%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,287,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 2,158,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,267.1 days.
Beach Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BEPTF opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. Beach Energy has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.15.
About Beach Energy
