Short Interest in Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Rises By 6.0%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,287,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 2,158,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,267.1 days.

Beach Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BEPTF opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. Beach Energy has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.15.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

