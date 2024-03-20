Short Interest in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Decreases By 6.7%

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 155,200 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the February 14th total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bit Origin Stock Performance

Shares of BTOG opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bit Origin has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Origin

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Origin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bit Origin at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Origin Company Profile

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

