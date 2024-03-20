Short Interest in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expands By 5.6%

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,280,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 28,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 6,664.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

