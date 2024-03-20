Short Interest in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Increases By 5.1%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 5,510,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Comerica Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CMA opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $57.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Comerica

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.10%.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,878,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,968,000 after buying an additional 676,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,373,000 after purchasing an additional 292,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comerica by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1,192.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,343,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,580,000 after purchasing an additional 48,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.93.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

