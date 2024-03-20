Short Interest in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Rises By 5.1%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 791,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $107,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,005.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $107,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $331,284.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,343.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,509. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 110,565 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $10,409,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRNX

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.62. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $47.58.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.