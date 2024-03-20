Short Interest in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Rises By 5.7%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the February 14th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fastly has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.25 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fastly

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 50,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $815,891.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,064,989.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 50,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $815,891.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,064,989.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $306,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,211,244 shares in the company, valued at $108,883,107.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 351,695 shares of company stock worth $6,226,655. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,924,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,051,000 after acquiring an additional 192,076 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $2,933,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,906,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,942,000 after buying an additional 162,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Craig Hallum lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLY

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.