Short Interest in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Increases By 6.5%

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Haemonetics Stock Up 2.2 %

HAE opened at $77.47 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $95.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.57.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,689,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,547,000 after purchasing an additional 35,797 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,406,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $462,293,000 after acquiring an additional 25,451 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 996,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,817,000 after acquiring an additional 50,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,409,000 after acquiring an additional 47,696 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

