Short Interest in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Increases By 5.0%

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 528,500 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the February 14th total of 503,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 211,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $38.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $402.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 5.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 50,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,858,134.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 50,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,858,134.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $346,866.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,021. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 137,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

