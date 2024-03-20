Short Interest in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Declines By 5.6%

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 461,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33. Kemper has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $63.07.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.18%.

KMPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 20.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

