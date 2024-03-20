Short Interest in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Declines By 5.6%

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 461,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of Kemper stock opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33. Kemper has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $63.07.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.
KMPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 20.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
