Short Interest in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Drops By 6.4%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,710,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 29,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 25.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Kohl’s by 81.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

Kohl’s Price Performance

KSS stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67. Kohl’s has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

