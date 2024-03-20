Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Buys 168 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,114,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,917. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.07. The company has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.82%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

