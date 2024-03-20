Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 25,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $14,982,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 570,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,693,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.46. 7,411,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,335,124. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.54.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

