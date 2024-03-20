Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Pfizer by 40.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.70. 31,755,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,894,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $156.85 billion, a PE ratio of 76.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $42.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.