Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IJR traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.22. 3,763,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,226. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.31. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

