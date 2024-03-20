Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 49,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 30,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $112.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,972. The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $112.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.43.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

