Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.3% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $33,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $772.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $323.26 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $714.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $628.78. The company has a market capitalization of $734.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

