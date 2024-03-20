Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.52

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.52 and last traded at C$13.46, with a volume of 59011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIA. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$982.18 million, a P/E ratio of 134.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.32.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$210.74 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.350162 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is presently 940.00%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

