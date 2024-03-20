Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.080-10.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.2 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.08-10.48 EPS.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE SIG opened at $102.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $108.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.58.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $508,667.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,051.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $3,357,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,477,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $508,667.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,051.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,983,094 over the last 90 days. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.