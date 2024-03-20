Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.08-10.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.66-7.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.17 billion.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $102.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $108.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.58.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $314,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $314,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $205,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,999 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,983,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 188.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.