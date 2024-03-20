Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2024

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.33.

Several research firms recently commented on SPG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on SPG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $154.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $154.21.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.