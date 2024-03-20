Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.33.

Several research firms recently commented on SPG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $154.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $154.21.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

