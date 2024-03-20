Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Trading Down 3% After Analyst Downgrade

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $42.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Simply Good Foods traded as low as $34.32 and last traded at $34.66. 167,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 819,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,048 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $42,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $852,847.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,965. Insiders own 10.98% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 79.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

