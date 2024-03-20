SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.83

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.83 and last traded at $52.47, with a volume of 563832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.42.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.00%.

In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,221 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at $38,666,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,508,000 after purchasing an additional 988,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $24,417,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 111.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,139,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,809,000 after purchasing an additional 600,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

