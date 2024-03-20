SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.92

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.92 and last traded at $47.82, with a volume of 427284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.78.

SM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on SM Energy from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SM Energy by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SM Energy by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

