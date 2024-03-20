Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Macquarie raised shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $202.50.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $157.74 on Friday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $131.62 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.59. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,627,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,276,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

