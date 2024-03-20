Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $162.49 and last traded at $161.47. Approximately 2,406,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 7,139,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Snowflake Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.59.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 434,355 shares of company stock worth $87,276,911. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $838,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $226,302,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $230,003,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

