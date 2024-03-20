SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 50 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,942,784,000 after purchasing an additional 117,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,176,768,000 after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,966,304,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.52.

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,611 shares of company stock worth $21,505,271 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $634.55 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $642.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $583.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

