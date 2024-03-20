SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 133 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

