SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 185 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $286.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $193.05 and a 12 month high of $288.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.19.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.