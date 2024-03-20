SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 261 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.84 and a 200 day moving average of $60.76. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $71.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

