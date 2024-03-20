SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 50 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $634.55 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $671.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $642.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.52.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,611 shares of company stock valued at $21,505,271 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

