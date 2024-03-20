SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 859,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,710,000 after purchasing an additional 232,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

NYSE C opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

