SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,723 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 2.4% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned 0.06% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $10,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,160,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,286,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,648,000 after buying an additional 544,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.91. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $120.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

