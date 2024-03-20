SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Grows Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $28,010,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,098,833.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 164,825 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 176.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 65,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,059,000 after buying an additional 62,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 143,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,629 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DMXF stock opened at $67.84 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

