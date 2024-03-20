SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $196,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.84 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

