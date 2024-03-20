SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $31,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 22,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 2,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 412.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 18,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock opened at $353.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $354.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

