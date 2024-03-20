SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

MGK stock opened at $286.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.53 and its 200-day moving average is $254.19. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $193.05 and a twelve month high of $288.93.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

