SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,801 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,972.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,902,000 after acquiring an additional 385,716 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after acquiring an additional 310,230 shares during the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,695,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,749,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,197,000 after buying an additional 275,165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IJK stock opened at $88.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.10.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

