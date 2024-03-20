SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 1,423 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,604 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBY

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.