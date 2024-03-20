SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes $254,000 Position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIVFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 82.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 231,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 104,913 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 22,660 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFIV opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $50.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

