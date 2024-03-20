SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 299,173 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 75,337 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $17,431,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.42.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

