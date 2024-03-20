SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 0.9% Higher

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $6.98. 11,462,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 57,862,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.80.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $83,643,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,799,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,527,000 after buying an additional 5,057,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,595,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Stories

