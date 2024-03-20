Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Shares Up 5.8%

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.26. 67,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 239,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHCO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc. Trading Up 2.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soho House & Co Inc.

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.