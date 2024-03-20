SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 0.5% After Insider Selling

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $8.29. 24,784,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 58,327,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Specifically, Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 450,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 450,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $194,284.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 751,017 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,012.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,890 shares of company stock worth $1,623,126. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SOUN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

