Source Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Source Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 196,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,414,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 24,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 50,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,998,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,159 shares of company stock worth $36,112,760. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $147.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.62 and a 200 day moving average of $137.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.74 and a 1 year high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.03.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

