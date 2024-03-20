SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Position Lowered by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF makes up 1.1% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSK traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.15. 103,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,772. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

