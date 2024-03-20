SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 31,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 36,816 shares.The stock last traded at $84.65 and had previously closed at $84.63.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $538.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day moving average of $79.75.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XHE. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 738.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

