SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.40

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.40 and last traded at $32.37, with a volume of 39556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $732.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 489.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.