Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.66% from the stock’s current price.

Sportradar Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SRAD opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 122.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

