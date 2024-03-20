Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.33

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 289492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 41,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

