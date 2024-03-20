Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.33

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 289492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $12,808,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,780,000 after buying an additional 388,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 530.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 259,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 218,025 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,730,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,227,000 after purchasing an additional 181,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $3,103,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

